A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old man was shot in the head while walking on a Burien street late Tuesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday.

Major Crimes detectives arrested the teenage suspect Friday while he was walking along a street in Renton, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. The boy, who has not been charged or identified, was booked into the King County Youth Services Center late Friday for investigation of murder, Abbott said.

The victim – identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Hassan Ali Hassan – was shot about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday while walking near the Highline Performing Arts Center, in the 15200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest, Abbott said. He died two days later at Harborview Medical Center.