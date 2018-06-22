The teen was arrested by Seattle police for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm before King County sheriff's detectives connected him to the fatal shooting.

Nine hours after a man was fatally shot Saturday night while sitting in his car in Shoreline, Seattle police arrested a 17-year-old boy for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, the teen wasn’t considered a suspect in the homicide.

However, the weapon seized from the teen was later matched to shell casings found at the homicide scene. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced he is now suspected of killing Pablo Gutierrez Reyes in an apparent drug rip-off, Sgt. Ryan Abbott wrote in a news release.

Gutierrez Reyes, 47, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A little after 9 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1500 block of Northeast 146th Street after receiving reports of gunshots, Abbott said at the time. They found the victim inside a vehicle, dead from several gunshot wounds.

According to Abbott, detectives searched the cellphones belonging to both the victim and teen and learned calls were exchanged between the phones numerous times in the days before the shooting as well as on Saturday. The calls abruptly ended after the shooting, he said.

The cellphone communication indicated the victim anticipated having a large amount of money on the day he was killed, said Abbott. A photo found on the suspect’s phone 44 minutes after the fatal shooting showed the suspect with “a large amount of narcotics,” according to Abbott.

Video-surveillance footage also showed the 17-year-old running from the victim’s car carrying a large backpack, which he didn’t have when he was seen getting into the vehicle, the news release says.

Details of the suspect’s arrest were not immediately available.

“A big thank you to Seattle Police Department for arresting the suspect before he was determined to even be the murder suspect,” Abbott wrote in the release.