Authorities released footage of a teen getting on and off the bus on Monday and asked the public for help identifying him.

Seattle Police have arrested a 16-year-old they believe is connected to the shooting death of a man found in the High Point neighborhood of West Seattle on Aug. 9.

Authorities said they are interviewing the teen and plan to book him into the King County Youth Service Center for investigation of homicide.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 37-year-old victim as Tayolr Fehlen, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Fehlen was found at the intersection of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southeast Morgan Street, where medics delivered first aid. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

A police a spokesperson could not confirm whether tips from the public led to the teens arrest.