Authorities released footage of a teen getting on and off the bus on Monday and asked the public for help identifying him.
Seattle Police have arrested a 16-year-old they believe is connected to the shooting death of a man found in the High Point neighborhood of West Seattle on Aug. 9.
Authorities said they are interviewing the teen and plan to book him into the King County Youth Service Center for investigation of homicide.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 37-year-old victim as Taylor Fehlen, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Fehlen was found at the intersection of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southeast Morgan Street, where medics delivered first aid. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.
Most Read Local Stories
- After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod
- Puget Sound air-quality warning: Beware of smoke from British Columbia fires VIEW
- Weekend lightning, wind spread wildfires across Washington state
- 'Video games'? Pilots wonder how plane thief learned to do aerial acrobatics
- A cheaper way to ease Seattle's homeless crisis? Pierce County sees promising results
Authorities released footage of a teen getting on and off the bus on Monday and asked the public for help identifying him.
A police a spokesperson could not confirm whether tips from the public led to the teens arrest.
An earlier version of this story misspelled the victim’s name.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.