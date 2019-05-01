The body of a teen suspected in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 79-year-old Puyallup store owner has been found on the shore of a Tacoma marina, and another teenage suspect was arrested Wednesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have been searching for two 16-year-old boys suspected of robbing Handy Corner store around 5 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told detectives that after store owner Soon Ja Nam handed over cash from the register to the two armed teens, one followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back, according to the sheriff’s office. The teens then fled in a car.

The car was found abandoned in Federal Way on Sunday, missing its license plates. Detectives began searching for a 16-year-old boy associated with the car who matched witnesses’ descriptions of one suspect.

On Monday morning, a body was found along the shoreline at Chinook Landing Marina in northeast Tacoma, near where police found the suspects’ car. The young man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound and had been in the water for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives said the body belonged to one of 16-year-olds they had been looking for.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner has not yet released the identity of the boy or cause of death but expects to do so Thursday.

Detectives arrested another suspect, also 16, in a parking lot in Northeast Tacoma on Wednesday morning. He has been booked into Piece County Jail, according to jail records. The Seattle Times generally does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

Detectives have not yet concluded which teen is believed to have shot Nam, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. Asked whether detectives have identified suspects in the teen’s death, Troyer said they are still investigating.

Puyallup residents have mourned the death of Nam, called a “pillar of the community” by some longtime Handy Corner store shoppers on social media.

Hours after the shooting, residents began turning up at the store with flowers. The next evening, dozens of bouquets lined the edges of the store’s property, and neighbors held a candlelit vigil to remember Nam, which The News Tribune reported hundreds of people attended.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.