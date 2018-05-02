The amount includes $550,000 for the jury verdict and a recently negotiated amount of $450,000 for attorney's fees and costs.

TACOMA — The city of Tacoma’s total payout is now $1 million in a lawsuit filed by a teenage girl who was thrown to the ground by an off-duty Tacoma police officer working security at a mall.

The News Tribune reports the City Council on Tuesday approved paying the amount, which includes $550,000 for the jury verdict and a recently negotiated amount of $450,000 for attorney’s fees and costs, to settle the matter.

Monique Tillman and her brother, Eric Branch, sued Officer Jared Williams and the city of Tacoma in U.S. District Court, alleging that Williams’ conduct while attempting to detain them in May 2014 in the Tacoma mall parking lot was excessive. A jury found their claims to be true and awarded them $550,000.

Williams used his stun gun on Tillman after throwing her to the ground.

He remains employed with the Tacoma Police Department.