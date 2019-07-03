A Tacoma police officer shot a woman Tuesday night after responding to a report that she had a knife, said police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue around 9 p.m., Cool said. The woman was described in a 911 call as being in her 50s, she said.

Cool said police were called to a business in the area after receiving a report of a woman with a knife. She did not immediately have information on what occurred before the shooting, or whether the woman did have a knife.

No one else was injured.