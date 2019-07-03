A Tacoma police officer shot a woman around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a report that she had a knife, said police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The woman was taken to Tacoma General Hospital in unknown condition, Cool said.

Police were called to a business in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue after receiving the report of a woman with a knife, Cool said. Police have so far not provided information on what occurred before the shooting.

The woman was described in a 911 call as being in her 50s, Cool said. Officers rendered aid for her injuries until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived, according to a statement released late Tuesday night by Tacoma police.

No one else was injured.

The officer involved in the shooting is 24 years old and has been on the force 10 months, according to the statement. As is department policy, the officer will be on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Police closed Pacific Avenue South between South 38th and South 40th streets during the investigation, according to the statement.