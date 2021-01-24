A Tacoma police officer who drove through a crowd Saturday night may have killed someone, said the department in a statement, and the department has referred the incident for an independent investigation.

Footage of the incident shared on social media appeared to show a police vehicle running over a person as onlookers scream. The department said that one person was taken to a hospital. Police did not say what the person’s condition was, but Interim Police Chief Mike Ake suggested the situation was serious.

“I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident,” Ake said in a statement Saturday night. “I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event.”

The department has turned the matter over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for an independent review. A department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Police responded to the area, by South 9th and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, a little after 6 p.m. and found vehicles and about 100 people blocking the intersection, the department said. The people had gathered for a street race, The News Tribune reported.

In the statement released Saturday night, Tacoma Police said that officers were trying to clear the intersection when one vehicle was surrounded by a crowd. “People hit the body of the police vehicle and its windows as the officer was stopped in the street,” the department said. The officer, fearing for his safety, “drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others.” The officer “stopped at a point of safety and called for medical aid,” according to the department, which did not name the officer.

The Tacoma Police Department said that all further information would come from the Pierce County Force Investigation team, which is made up of law enforcement officers throughout the county to investigate incidents where an officer may have killed someone.