TACOMA — Officers have surrounded a Tacoma motel where a man with a rifle reportedly threatened to shoot people Monday morning.

Tacoma police Officer Loretta Cool says officers are trying to make contact with the male suspect who is believed to be in one of the motel rooms.

The motel has been evacuated. Nearby schools were placed in lockdown though Cool says they don’t appear to be in any danger.

Police received calls around 9 a.m. of one shot being fired within one of the motel rooms.

A short while later, others reported seeing a man outside a room with a rifle threatening to shoot everyone.

Cool said there were no reported injuries.