Tacoma police said detectives are investigating what appears to be a double homicide.

Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said officers responded to reports of a dispute with shots fired in a parking lot in the 5500 block of S. Washington Street about 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, Haddow said they found one man dead. About a half-hour later, officers were called to the 700 block of S. Huson Street for reports of a vehicle from the initial scene containing two other individuals. The passenger was dead, Haddow said, and the driver had suffered non-life threatening injuries. No additional details were available.

No arrests have been made and Haddow said the investigation is ongoing.