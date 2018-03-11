Police arrest man after calling 911 to report that he had killed his mother; 63-year-old woman found shot to death in home.
Tacoma police are investigating an apparent homicide.
Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said dispatchers received a 911 call Sunday about 4:30 a.m. from a man who said he had killed his mother
Officers responded to a house in the 5300 block of East N Street and found a 63-year-old woman who apparently had been shot to death. They arrested a 28-year-old man without incident, Cool said.
The scene investigation is ongoing, she said.
