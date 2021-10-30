Tacoma police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday suspected of fatally shooting four people in the city’s Salishan neighborhood in East Tacoma last week.

A SWAT team served a warrant at a Tacoma residence and took the man into custody, Tacoma police said via Twitter.

Jail records show the man was booked into the Pierce County Jail at 6:30 p.m. on investigation of four counts of homicide.

The shooting erupted about 4:25 p.m. Oct. 21 in an alley just west of the 4200 block of Everett Street, a police spokesperson said at the time. Two women and a man died at the scene and a second man died soon after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting victims have since been identified as Maria Nunez, 42; her 19-year-old son, Emery Iese; Nunez’s brother, Raymond Williams, 22; and Williams’ 22-year-old girlfriend, Natasha Brincefield.