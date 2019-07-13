Tacoma Police reported an officer-involved shooting early Saturday with a man who, according to police, was armed and throwing incendiary devices at the Northwest Detention Center, the holding facility in Tacoma for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to an employee’s report of a man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiaries at the building and nearby vehicles, as well as attempting to ignite a propane tank, according to a news release from Tacoma police. Officers say they observed the man wearing a satchel and in possession of flares, and that “he appeared to still have his weapon.”

Officers reported “shots fired,” although the news release does not make clear if police or the man fired. Officers retreated to cover, uninjured. After medical aid arrived, officers approached the man and determined that he had been shot and killed.

Detectives and forensics were processing the scene Saturday morning; the man’s name has not been released. The four male officers involved —⁠ who had 20 years, 4 years, 1 year and 9 months time with Tacoma police, respectively — were placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, the department said.

A spokeswoman for ICE, Tanya Roman, confirmed the shooting incident, and said no ICE employees were hurt. She referred questions to Tacoma police, which has not responded to questions.

The shooting comes the day before Sunday’s planned national raid by ICE targeting hundreds of immigrants who have received deportation orders. The raid has sparked fears in the 10 cities targeted for enforcement; Seattle is not among them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.