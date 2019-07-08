A man suspected of killing his ex-wife because she was in a new relationship hanged himself in a Pierce County jail cell last weekend.

Johnathan Michael Forsman, 35, was found Saturday hanging from a bed sheet.

A Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman said Forsman was not on suicide watch despite shooting himself in the head June 9 after fatally shooting his ex-wife, 37-year-old Jennifer Forsman.

“He was cleared for mental health and cleared medically,” spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Forsman was awaiting trial in his ex-wife’s death.

He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder June 14 and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Forsman was ordered not to have contact with Jennifer Forsman’s family, including her four daughters.

Three of the girls were home the day their mother was shot in the head and arm.

Charging documents give this account:

One of the daughters called 911 to report that her father had shot her mother in the 500 block of East 75th Street.

After the shooting, the three children ran to a neighbor’s house.

Police found Jennifer Forsman lying on the bed suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnathan Forsman was sitting on the floor after allegedly shooting himself in the head.

While being handcuffed, Forsman told officers, “I tried to do a murder-suicide.”

A paramedic said the man kept asking about his ex-wife but showed no emotion.

A firefighter who treated Forsman said the man claimed his ex-wife “had been cheating on him and wouldn’t stop so he decided to end her life and his own.”

The couple divorced more than two years ago and lived in separate rooms of the same house, records show.

On the day of the shooting, the youngest daughter told police her parents had been arguing about her mother having a boyfriend.

Jennifer Forsman died at the hospital.

Johnathan Forsman underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery after a bullet ricocheted off his skull.

The woman left behind four daughters, ages 12 to 19, the two youngest with her ex-husband and the two oldest from a prior relationship.

Family members said Jennifer Forsman worked as a shift manager at a Starbucks store in the University Place area.

They described her as a loving mother, hard worker and positive person.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website.