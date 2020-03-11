Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman in an apartment in the 1800 block of South 82nd Street in Tacoma.

Police were called before 4 p.m. to a disturbance where they found the victim with fatal injuries. Officers called medics but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department.

A neighbor told officers they had seen a male around 30 years of age wearing tan pants and no shirt leaving the apartment before police arrived. Officers found the man behind the apartment building and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the victim and suspect lived at the apartment together but the nature of their relationship was not immediately known.