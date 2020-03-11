Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of his 61-year-old mother in an apartment in the 1800 block of South 82nd Street in Tacoma.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. to a disturbance where they found the victim with fatal injuries. Officers called medics but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department.

A neighbor told officers they had seen a male around 30 years of age wearing tan pants and no shirt leaving the apartment before police arrived. Officers found the man behind the apartment building and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the suspect was arrested on investigation of first-degree murder.