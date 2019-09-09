By
The Associated Press

LONGVIEW — Authorities say a person who was suicidal was shot and killed by SWAT team officers Sunday evening in Longview.

The Daily News reports that officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Longview police say after arriving on scene officers saw the person with a weapon and heard a gunshot. Lower Columbia SWAT was then called out and nearby neighbors were evacuated.

Police say SWAT officers were involved in a shooting and the person involved died. No names were released and the shooting is being investigated by the Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit.

 

