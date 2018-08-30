The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim of the shooting as 55-year-old as Joseph William Peppan

The King County Sheriff’s Office has identified three members of a SWAT team who shot and killed a 55-year-old man in Shoreline earlier this month while serving a search warrant.

A release identified the deputies as 18-year veteran patrol Deputy George Alvarez; Deputy Jesse Herrera, a 2o-year veteran and the office’s Taser coordinator, and six-year veteran Metro Transit patrol Deputy Steve Shalloway. All were members of the office’s TAC-30 SWAT team. They have been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, members of the TAC-30 SWAT team entered a house on the 19000 block of 16th Avenue Northeast with a warrant to search for drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, the team confronted a man in the bedroom, who armed himself with a handgun. Deputies said that he ignored orders to drop the weapon, and three members of the SWAT team fired, striking him multiple times.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 55-year-old Joseph William Peppan and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.