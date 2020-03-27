A man was arrested Thursday on a ferry arriving at Point Defiance in Tacoma on weapons violation charges, authorities said.

The Kent Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Valley SWAT responded to the scene and helped with the arrest Thursday, KOMO-TV reported.

Guy Bumstead said he witnessed the man’s arrest while he was waiting for the next ferry for Vashon Island around 7 p.m.

Multiple white vans and black SUVs rushed to the ferry as it docked, Bumstead said.

At least one flash bang was fired at a pickup on the ferry, and SWAT officers pulled a man from the truck, Bumstead said.

Kent police say the man was booked into the King County Jail.