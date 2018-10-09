The man is suspected of a felony, but police won't say what sort of crime he may have committed. Two nearby schools are on lockdown, according to Auburn police.

A SWAT team is responding and two schools are locked down after an armed man refused to leave an apartment in Auburn Tuesday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The man is suspected of a felony crime, but police would not specify the type of crime.

Two nearby schools, Mt. Baker Middle School and Gildo Rey Elementary School, have been locked down since about 1 p.m., said Auburn School District spokeswoman Vicki Alonzo.

At Mt. Baker, where school usually lets out at 2 p.m., some students have been picked up by parents but students who take the bus or walk home have not yet been allowed to leave. At Gildo Rey, all students except those who walk home alone have been allowed to leave. The district hopes buses will be available to transport students from Mt. Baker by 5 p.m., Alonzo said.

Police initially responded at 12:40 p.m. to a reported felony crime in the 500 block of 37th Street Southeast and found a victim, the department said. Auburn Police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker would not specify the type of crime.

As they responded, officers saw an adult man in an apartment. The man did not follow their orders to leave the apartment and remains inside, the department said in a news release.

Police believe the man has a handgun. SWAT officers are on the scene and nearby 37th Street Southeast is closed.