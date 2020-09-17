Police in Kirkland are searching for two suspects after a teen was fatally shot in Houghton Beach Park around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Kirkland police said Thursday on Twitter that investigators have determined the suspects appeared to know the victim.

The park, at 5811 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., remains closed for the investigation.

According to police, there were several people in the park at the time, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two males running from the park.

Police said they are working with witnesses and will release descriptions of the suspects when available.

Q13 reported the investigation was focused on the park’s pier, where teens had reportedly been gathering without social distancing over the summer.