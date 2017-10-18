The 19-year-old suspect from Texas has been booked into jail on investigation of first-degree murder.

The father of a 19-year-old Texas man accused of killing his nephew in Lynnwood is questioning Snohomish County detectives’ account of the homicide.

“My autistic son, who would never hurt a fly, has been sequestered since last night by the police. Apparently, they evoked a confession from him. He had no lawyer present. No family present,” Randy Henckel told the FOX-TV affiliate in San Antonio, Texas.

Henckel says his son has Asperger syndrome and has difficulty answering open-ended questions.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Henckel’s son drowned 6-year-old Dayvid Pakko in the bathtub in the victim’s Lynnwood-area apartment on Monday. Dayvid’s body was found early Tuesday after a search that began when the mildly autistic child went missing.

According to a probable-cause statement released Wednesday, detectives say the 19-year-old suspect “admitted … to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing” the child. The suspect wrapped Dayvid’s body in a blanket, put it in a box and threw it in the dumpster, yards from the boy’s front door, according to the document.

Henckel says his son had been staying with Dayvid’s family for about a week when he was asked to babysit his nephew. He says he spoke to his son Monday night and he indicated the boy was missing.

Henckel said his son met Dayvid for the first time during his visit.

“They’re both autistic,” Henckel said. “And my daughter told me they both connected very naturally. That’s what I was told. I’ve been talking with them every day since, during the week that he’s been there, and there were zero problems.”

“Reports may indicate (the suspect) has a form of autism, however, he does not report a formal diagnosis and is not taking medication,” Snohomish County detectives wrote in the probable-cause statement.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.