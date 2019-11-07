Seattle police arrested a 25-year-old man Thursday who, detectives believe, thought he was at a different house when he fired multiple shots into a South Park home, killing a man inside.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of South Donovan Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday found a home had been damaged. Inside, they found 56-year-old Sam Nang Lam, who the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said had multiple gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s daughter told police her father was sleeping downstairs when shots rang out, said police Capt. Mike Edwards.

Detectives identified a person of interest and found his vehicle in Kent early Thursday morning, according to a statement from the department. They followed the driver to SeaTac, where Tukwila officers helped stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect on International Boulevard.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not been formally charged.

According to Lam’s obituary, he was born in Vietnam and moved to the U.S., where he met his wife. They had two daughters. Lam is also survived by his wife’s two other children, as well as his son and grandson, whom he brought to the United States from Vietnam in 2017.

“He gave up everything to see his children have a better life, a better life than he had,” the obituary states. “His energy, generosity, and integrity touched the lives of many people; he was a second dad and brother to so many.”