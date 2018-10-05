Adnel Kenjar, 17, was charged as an adult on Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 19 death of Gabriela Reyes Dominguez as she worked at a Burien chiropractor's clinic. Kenjar is the suspected shooter accused of firing the fatal shot from an SUV, allegedly driven by his co-defendant, Orlando Calderon-Garcia, also 17....

A 17-year-old Burien boy was charged Friday as an adult with second-degree murder and is accused of being the shooter responsible for a spray of gunfire that sent a stray bullet through the window of a chiropractor’s office last month, killing Gabriela Reyes Dominguez.

Records show that Adnel Kenjar, a gang member who goes by the street name “AK,” had been released from the custody of the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration in May after a March conviction for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to charging papers in the Burien case.

That conviction stemmed from two prior arrests — the first after he was seen by a police officer in 2016 passing around a gun with a group of other teenage males, and then in 2017, after he was found with a stolen handgun at the Burien Transit Center shortly after a shooting nearby, the charges say. He previously completed a deferred disposition for taking a handgun to school in early 2016, according to charging papers.

In a previous story about the Sept. 19 fatal shooting, Alexis Rodriguez-Herrera, also 17, was identified as the suspected gunman after a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. But prosecutors never charged Rodriguez with murder.

Orlando Calderon-Garcia, 17, was charged as an adult on Sept. 24 with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of driving the gold SUV used in the drive-by shooting, according to prosecutors.

Following the arrests of Rodriguez and Calderon, Kenjar was initially charged on Sept. 26 with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of hiding the 9-mm handgun used in the shooting in a tract of woods behind Rodriguez’s apartment complex, court records show.

But King County prosecutors amended the charges Friday following additional investigation by King County sheriff’s detectives, who determined Kenjar is the suspected gunman. In addition to second-degree murder, Kenjar was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez and another teen were in the SUV with Calderon and Kenjar at the time of the shooting, charging papers say. All four are students at Highline High School and were identified from the school’s video-surveillance footage.

Kenjar, Calderon — who goes by the street name “Silent” — and Rodriguez, known as “Menace,” are members of the same gang that’s been warring with a rival gang in South King County for well over a year, court records say.

A 39-year-old man, who is a member of the rival gang, was the intended target of the shooting, charging papers say. He and his 15-year-old son were walking on South 152nd Street, approaching First Avenue South, when he told the teens “they needed to show more respect” and then displayed gang signs toward the SUV, say the charges.

That’s when the front-seat passenger sat on the windowsill of the SUV and fired 11 times across the hood of the vehicle, say the charges. At least two fellow students who witnessed the shooting identified Kenjar as the shooter, charging papers say.

The man and his son ran and were not hit by gunfire. But one of the bullets struck the plate-glass window of a chiropractor’s office, hitting Reyes, 51, in the chest as she sat at the front counter of One Source Health Center at 15217 First Ave. S., the charges say. She died at the scene.