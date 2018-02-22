The 41-year-old is originally from Tennessee, but it's unclear when he came to Seattle.

A 41-year-old man originally from Tennessee has been identified as the suspected car prowler who was fatally shot by a Seattle police officer early Monday in the Ravenna neighborhood.

Jason Seavers died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It’s unknown when Seavers moved to Seattle, but court records show his twin brother moved to the area in 2008. Attempts to contact Seavers’ relatives was unsuccessful.

Seavers was arrested in September on a felony drug charge but the case was dismissed before he was formally charged, jail and court records show.

Seavers has a criminal history in Tennessee that dates to 1995 and includes arrests for burglary, theft, auto theft and forgery, according to information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations through a public-disclosure request. He was last arrested there in 2007 for possession of drug paraphernalia, the records show.

According to Seattle police, officers responded to a report of a car prowler around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of 34th Avenue Northeast, near Ravenna Park. An officer confronted the suspect, who fired at the officer and took off. The officer returned fire but police said no one was hit.

The suspect ran into the surrounding neighborhood, where officers set up a perimeter and began tracking him with a K9 unit, according to police.

Then at 5:11 a.m., the suspect broke into a home in the 6000 block of 27th Avenue Northeast, where he confronted the residents and robbed them of their Volkswagen Jetta at gunpoint, police said.

Three minutes later, a police video released on Tuesday shows the stolen Jetta careening through landscaping on the side of 26th Avenue Northeast and crashing into two police vehicles. Officers converged on the Jetta but the suspect ignored their commands and could be seen on the video searching the backseat and rear floorboard with his hand.

One officer fired multiple shots into the vehicle, killing the man, who died at the scene, according to police.

Police also released a photo of a black handgun and a fully-loaded magazine officers later found inside the Jetta.