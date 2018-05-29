Officials say there is smoke and water damage throughout the club, including the newly renovated gym floor.

LAKE STEVENS — Officials say they believe a fire that damaged the Lake Stevens Boys and Girls Club was an act of arson.

Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to the center in Lake Stevens after officials say a fire was set in a portable bathroom and spread to a second bathroom before igniting the roof of the building.

There were no injuries.

Officials say there is smoke and water damage throughout the club, including the newly renovated gym floor.

The club is closed until further notice.