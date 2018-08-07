A woman called 911 early Tuesday to report her ex-boyfriend had shown up to where her RV was parked in Seattle's Sodo neighborhood. The man locked himself inside the RV and set it on fire. He jumped out a window and was arrested.

Seattle police arrested a 43-year-old man who suffered burns and smoke inhalation early Tuesday after allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s recreational vehicle.

A 44-year-old woman called 911 about 4:30 a.m. to report her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her RV, parked in the 800 block of South Dakota Street, in violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Officers arrived and found the suspect had locked himself inside the vehicle. The woman told officers the man had gasoline inside the RV and had threatened to burn it, police said.

Around 6:15 a.m., the suspect set “a smoldering fire” inside the RV. He was arrested 1 1/2 hours later, when he jumped out a window and was taken into custody by members of the SWAT team.

The Seattle Fire Department put out the blaze and medics took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, according to the blotter post. He remains under guard and will be booked into jail when he is released from the hospital.

Twelve police officers and a police dog were also treated for smoke inhalation, the blotter post says.