The incident occurred Thursday morning during the victim's regular jog through Des Moines Creek Park.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to what authorities are describing as an attempted sexual assault at Des Moines Creek Park in SeaTac.

The suspect is believed to be a man with light skin who was wearing a dark hoodie, shorts and black sneakers, King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

A K-9 team was unable to locate the suspect Thursday, and multiple detectives are working on different leads, Abbott said.

The 38-year-old woman was on her regular run through the park around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when she said a man pressed a hard object against her back and started to pull her toward the bushes on the side of the trail, Abbott said. She told officers she fell to the ground, faking an injury, and was able to escape. She found two other people on the trail, who called 911.

Detectives are unsure if the man had a gun, as the women did not see the object.

Abbott said this is the first report of attempted sexual assault that he is aware of in the park.