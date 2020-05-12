A police chase in Pierce County reached speeds of up to 110 mph before the driver of a reportedly stolen Chevrolet Camaro crashed and was apprehended with a K9 bite, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers arrested the suspect after a pursuit that began near Martin Way and ended near the South Hill Mall, Trooper Ryan Burke, a state patrol spokesman, wrote on Twitter. The Camaro hit someone before crashing into a pole; that person is OK, Burke wrote.

State police have said speeding is an issue lately on the state’s relatively clear roads as officials have urged people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.