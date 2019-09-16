A suspect in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Westlake light-rail station is in police custody, Seattle police said in a tweet Monday evening.

Police believe the shooting was connected to an argument among three men at Third Avenue and Pine Street that turned violent and moved below ground to the tunnel station. Gunfire erupted around 9:20 p.m., sending people fleeing.

One man died in the shooting, and two other people were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. One victim was discharged from the hospital Saturday, while the other is in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified 21-year-old Dawda Corr as the shooting victim and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Efforts to contact Corr’s family were unsuccessful.

Seattle police released surveillance video Saturday they said was of the suspected gunman, who was believed to be in his 20s. In the video, the man can be seen running up the stairs from the station a few minutes after the shooting, with a gun in his right hand.

Following the shooting and a stabbing on a light-rail train this weekend, Sound Transit said it increased security presence in downtown stations and the tunnel. The stabbing victim suffered minor injuries. Sound Transit said in a statement that the man was riding to the University of Washington football game when a man pretended to hug him but stabbed him without provocation.

Police plan to brief the media at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

This post will be updated.