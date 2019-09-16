Seattle police arrested a 20-year-old man Monday suspected of shooting three men, killing one, at the Westlake light-rail station.

Police believe the man was arguing with three people Friday near Third Avenue and Pine Street before they moved down into the tunnel station. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said the argument turned violent around 9:20 p.m. when the man fired a gun, striking three people and sending others fleeing from the light-rail system’s busiest station.

Bellevue police identified the suspect from surveillance footage showing him running up the stairway from the tunnel with a gun, Nollette said during a news conference Monday evening. Bellevue police were “very familiar” with the man, she said.

He was arrested in Bellevue around 2 p.m. without incident and was to be booked into King County Jail Monday night, police said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot as 21-year-old Dawda Corr, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

The two other victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. One was discharged Saturday, while the other was upgraded to satisfactory condition Monday, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Advertising

Police believe the suspect knew two of the victims before the shooting, but they haven’t determined if one of the victims was an intended target or involved in the argument before the shooting, Nollette said.

Following the shooting, as well as a Saturday stabbing on a light-rail train, Sound Transit said it increased security presence in downtown stations and the tunnel. The stabbing victim, who was on his way to the University of Washington football game, suffered minor injuries after a man stabbed him without provocation, according to Sound Transit.

Nollette said Seattle police would continue increased patrols in crime hot spots, including near Westlake Station.

About 80,000 people ride Link light rail each weekday. Westlake Station, in the heart of downtown, sees more than 12,000 boardings each weekday.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.