Kent police say video-surveillance footage of another random stabbing of a pedestrian shows a suspect whose physical features match those of Lejon Phillips, 30, who was charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man in July for no apparent reason.

A 30-year-old Kent man was charged this week with second-degree assault, accused of randomly stabbing a stranger, according to King County prosecutors.

Lejon Phillips was arrested in July on several misdemeanor warrants and was booked into the Kent Municipal Jail before being transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center on Thursday after he was charged with felony assault, jail and court records show. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Prosecutors have also added a deadly weapon enhancement to the assault charge, accusing Phillips of being armed with a 6-inch utility knife.

According to charging papers, a man had crossed West James Street and was walking north on Fourth Avenue in Kent just before 11 a.m. on July 16 when he heard footsteps running up behind him. The man turned and saw the suspect quickly approaching him with one arm extended, the charges say.

The suspect ran past the pedestrian, who then realized he’d been stabbed in the chest; he stumbled into street while trying to call 911, say the charges. A bystander came to the victim’s aid and other witnesses were able to provide police with a suspect description, according to charging papers. The pedestrian was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and treated for a deep puncture wound, the charges say.

The man told police he didn’t know who had stabbed him or why, say the charges.

Witnesses described the suspect wearing a sweatshirt with the word “Hollister” across his chest, say the charges. Months earlier, and a few blocks northeast of where the pedestrian was stabbed in July, another pedestrian was randomly stabbed and video-surveillance footage showed the suspect – who matched Phillips’ physical features – wearing a sweatshirt with “Hollister” printed on one sleeve, according to the charges.

Phillips is also suspected of committing the earlier stabbing but has yet to be charged in that case, court records show.

The victim of the July stabbing positively identified Phillips from a police photo montage, the charges say.