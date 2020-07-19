A man accused of killing three people in Georgia was arrested in SeaTac on Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a store clerk, King County sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect stabbed the clerk multiple times in the torso, officials said; the clerk, who works at All Star Grocery in the 2800 block of South 200th Street, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t yet named the 34-year-old suspect, who Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said was on the run after allegedly killing three people in Georgia. He did not immediately have further details on the Georgia case.

The man apparently traveled to Seattle sometime in the past few days and had purchased a return ticket to Georgia; officials say they aren’t sure why he visited Seattle.

Video footage and witness statements — mostly from store customers — suggest that the attack at the SeaTac store was unprovoked, Abbott said. Around 10:45 a.m., the clerk called to report that a man came into the convenience store, put drinks on the checkout counter, and then, for an unknown reason, stabbed him multiple times.

“There were absolutely no words exchanged. [The clerk] was just going to ring him up for his drinks,” Abbott said.

The clerk ran, but the suspect chased him and stabbed him again, Abbott said. The suspect then ran out the back door.

Officers responded within 30 seconds and chased the man before detaining him in an apartment complex parking lot near South 208th Street and International Boulevard. Multiple witnesses identified the person in custody as the suspect, Abbott said.

The man will be booked in the King County Jail on investigation of felony assault and attempted murder. He is also being held on a no-bail murder warrant from Georgia.

Once he faces charges here, the suspect will face extradition back to Georgia, Abbott said.