A suspect in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Wayne Lee Scott in the Rainier Beach area this past Sunday has been taken into custody, according to Seattle police.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 9500 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 4. When officers arrived, they found Scott on the sidewalk surrounded by people, according to police.

Scott later died at Harborview Medical Center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said he had died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and ruled his death a homicide.