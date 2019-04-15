The man suspected of fatally shooting a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy is the half-brother of a man who pleaded guilty last month to killing an Oregon police chief.

Brian Butts, 33, is suspected of killing Deputy Justin DeRosier after the deputy was sent late Saturday to check on a disabled vehicle blocking a road about three miles east of Interstate 5. The deputy died during surgery at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital.

Police found Butts on Sunday night after a lengthy manhunt. He was shot by two police officers as he ran out of the woods with a gun in Kalama, authorities said.

Brian Butts is the half-brother of Daniel Butts, a Kalama man who fatally shot Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter eight years ago during a struggle at a car stereo shop.

Daniel Butts, 29, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after nearly 49 years. Police said Butts grabbed the police chief’s side arm and shot him in the head.

Brian Butts and and Daniel Butts share a mother, according to Mikel Butts, Daniel Butts’ father. The elder Butts said Monday that he hadn’t seen Brian Butts in years. He said he doesn’t know what Brian Butts had been doing lately but noted that he’d done time in prison.

Brian Butts served five years in prison beginning in September 2012 after drug-related convictions, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He was then on a year of post-prison supervision, ending last October.

Butts also has prior convictions that include assault, burglary and marijuana possession, according to Washington court records.

An autopsy for Brian Butts was set for Tuesday evening, authorities said. Investigators said Butts was armed, but they didn’t know yet if he shot at officers during the fatal confrontation.

Authorities also arrested two other men — brothers Matthew and Michael Veatch — in the case. Matthew Veatch was jailed on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Michael Veatch was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant but was being questioned in the deputy killing, an official said.

Sgt. Brent Waddell, spokesman for Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said the brothers are associates of Brian Butts, but he didn’t know their exact relationship.

The two officers who killed Brian Butts — Sgt. Rich Fletcher and Detective Tim Gower of the Kelso Police Department — were placed on paid administrative leave, standard protocol after police shootings.

DeRosier, a 29-year-old father and husband, graduated from Kelso High School and Washington State University and signed on with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Darren Ullmann, Cowlitz County undersheriff, said few law-enforcement officers want to serve more than DeRosier did. The deputy loved his job, Ullmann said, and “was incredibly good at it.”

“He will be with us forever, and he’ll be truly missed,” Ullmann said.