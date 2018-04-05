An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree arson, accused of setting a fire last month at the now-closed Islamic Center of Eastside. It’s the second fire there in a year; police do not believe it was a hate crime.

An 18-year-old Bellevue man has been charged with first-degree arson for allegedly setting a fire in what was once the primary prayer room of the Islamic Center of Eastside, according to Bellevue police.

Carlos Diaz Cruz is accused of setting a large pile of toilet paper on fire with a cigarette lighter, setting a March 21 blaze at the Bellevue mosque that’s been closed since it was badly damaged by an arson fire in January 2017.

Cruz was released from the King County Jail in February after serving nearly five months on a second-degree-assault charge for slashing another teen’s shoulder with a knife, jail and court records show. He was arrested March 27 in connection with the mosque fire and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Built in 1978, the 2,400-square foot, wood-frame building sits on a half-acre of land at 14700 Main Street, according to King County property records. Mosque elders intend to tear down the damaged structure and rebuild but had not yet started work at the site when the second fire was set.

Isaac Wayne Wilson, a homeless man with an extensive history of mental illness and property damage, was found setting the first fire in the mosque parking lot on Jan. 14, 2017, and later pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

No one was hurt in either blaze and there was no indication the fires were hate crimes or bias-related.

Since its closure last year, the former mosque has been boarded up and surrounded by a 6-foot fence that’s posted with no-trespassing signs, according to criminal charges filed against Cruz.

But in the weeks before last month’s fire, someone made a hole in the fence on the property’s northeast corner and the former mosque became a teenage hangout littered with pizza boxes, drink containers, clothing and bedding, say the charges.

Bellevue police were able to identify Cruz and four other teens, aged 15 to 19, from video-surveillance footage that was then shown to school resource officers and officials from the Bellevue School District, according to the charges. The other boys who were with Cruz — and stomped out flames the first two times Cruz attempted to light the toilet paper on fire — also provided statements to police, the charges say.

On the afternoon of the fire, the five teenagers went to the mosque, where they talked and ate pizza, say the charges. Cruz began breaking windows, then grabbed several large rolls of toilet paper that he unrolled, creating a pile several feet high in the middle of the floor, according to charging papers.

When Cruz used a lighter to set the paper on fire, one of the boys stomped out the flames, but Cruz quickly relit the pile and the same boy again stomped it out, the papers say.

He told Cruz to stop and Cruz, who became angry when his attempts were thwarted, reportedly said, “I’m going to burn this (expletive) down,” the charges say.

The third time Cruz lit the toilet paper, the fire ignited and though the other boys tried to stomp it out, it spread quickly and became too big for them to extinguish and they fled, say the charges.

One of the teens later told police Cruz “lit the fire because he was ‘being stupid’ and it had nothing to do with hatred,” say charging papers.