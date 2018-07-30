Cresencia Everett, 40, who is also known as "CJ," is being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail. She is accused of cutting and stabbing the elderly Bellevue couple who took her in.

A King County judge on Monday found probable cause to hold a 40-year-old homeless woman on investigation of two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a knife attack on the elderly Bellevue couple who had taken her in.

Cresencia Jude-Marie Everett, who was known to the couple as “CJ,” was ordered held in the King County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail, according to prosecutors. Criminal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.

The statement of probable cause, which outlines the Bellevue police case against Everett, doesn’t provide any details of what led up to the Saturday attack in the couple’s home in the Spiritridge neighborhood, nor does it indicate a possible motive.

On Sunday, friends and fellow church members identified the couple as Carolyn and Glenn Hall, who are active in the Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sammamish. Glenn Hall, 83, is a retired Boeing engineer, and his wife, Carolyn Hall, 76, is a retired teacher.

One church leader told The Seattle Times that Carolyn Hall had seen a homeless woman in distress in a local park and had decided to take her in recently. The couple, described as wonderful, caring people, had previously taken in a homeless veteran and helped him get back on his feet, friends said.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a neighbor was in her backyard and heard a woman yelling obscenities, followed by Carolyn Hall’s calls for help and Glenn Hall’s screams of terror, the statement says.

The neighbor called 911, then walked out her front door and saw Carolyn walking toward her, covered in blood. As the neighbor escorted Carolyn into her garage, Carolyn told her, “CJ did it,” according to the statement. When the neighbor saw Everett walking toward them, the neighbor yelled for her to stay back.

Carolyn Hall told the neighbor her husband had also been stabbed and she believed he was dead inside their house, in the 16200 block of Southeast 31st Street, the statement says.

Police arrived and found Carolyn Hall holding a towel to a deep, six-inch long cut to her right cheek. She also suffered significant cuts to her neck and both hands and slash wounds to her chest, according to the statement.

When officers entered the residence, they called out and heard Glenn Hall’s faint reply. They found him in a pool of blood on the living room floor with a puncture wound to his right collar bone area and a significant cut to his neck. He was also cut on his face and both hands.

Officers could smell smoke and noticed a haze inside the house, and Glenn Hall told them Everett had tried to set something on fire in the kitchen, the statement says.

The Halls were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they were both in satisfactory condition Monday.

Everett, who had blood on both hands and legs, was arrested at the scene and was placed in the back of patrol car, the probable cause statement says. After she repeatedly struck her head against the interior partition, Everett was taken to Overlake Hospital for stitches. There, staff had to sedate Everett because of her “aggressive and erratic behavior,” and she was not interviewed by detectives at the time, the statement says.

The statement indicates Everett was staying in a tent in the Halls’ backyard.

According to court records, Everett does not appear to have any prior felony convictions. She pleaded guilty in July 2016 to two counts of violating state law in transferring ownership of firearms, which is a gross misdemeanor. Filed in Upper Kittitas District Court, the records don’t provide details of the incident but show Everett served jail time, repeatedly violated her probation, and apparently did not obtain a court-ordered mental -health evaluation.

Everett has been married twice and has a child from each relationship, a daughter who is now almost 20 and a son who is 16, court records show.

She and her first husband divorced in 2002 and were engaged in a bitter, protracted custody battle in Snohomish County. In one court filing, he claimed Everett had a “very troubling background,” including a history of mental-health problems and suicide attempts.

Everett and her second husband divorced in 2014 in Pierce County. He accused her of having an explosive temper and a long history of violent behavior, especially when using drugs and alcohol, court records show.

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story, which includes information from Times archives.