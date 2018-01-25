Detectives believe the victims were shot around 1 a.m. Jan. 6 outside Club Taradise. A reward is being offered for help in finding the suspect, Merle Buchanan, aka "Chucky."

A warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two men outside a White Center bar earlier this month, the King County Sheriff’s Office says.

The suspect, Merle Buchanan, aka “Chucky,” is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Jose Angel Garcia, 51, and Paul Victor Tapia, 45, outside Club Taradise on Jan. 6, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Buchanan is 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Callers can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Detectives believe the victims were shot around 1 a.m. outside the bar when an argument and fight erupted into gunfire. Deputies found Garcia and Tapia in the parking lot.

Garcia died at the scene; Tapia died the next day at Harborview Medical Center.

Buchanan is known to frequent Burien, Renton and Seattle, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives believe he is still in the area.