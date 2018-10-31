Police say Said Farzad has made multiple bomb threats by phone from countries outside the United States, though they do not where he is now.

Police believe a former psychiatrist whose license was suspended in 2014 is behind a string of bomb threats, including some made to buildings on the state Capitol campus in Olympia.

The Washington State Patrol said Wednesday it has identified Said Farzad in a total of 18 incidents involving bomb threats. A warrant for felony harassment has been issued for Farzad’s arrest in Pierce County. He remains at large because he is not currently in the United States, according to the WSP.

The cases include a series of threats made by phone to state buildings in recent weeks, said Washington State Patrol spokesman John Shaffer. The most recent threats were made Friday to the state Department of Health and Healthcare Authority, Shaffer said.

WSP has not released information about where exactly Farzad may be, but he has called from multiple countries that “we don’t have extradition with,” Shaffer said. “We don’t know his exact location.”

Investigators believe the threats are linked to Farzad’s loss of his medical license. State officials revoked the license in 2014 after Farzad allegedly repeatedly called Molina HealthCare in Bothell regarding a medication denial for one of his patients, threatening to kill people in the office and bomb the building. Farzad had designated his practice specialties as psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry.

“We believe that is the motive, the loss of his license,” Shaffer said. Farzad’s last known presence in the U.S. was in June.

Investigators believe the Capitol campus and other buildings are safe for employees, but the buildings may have increased police presence, Shaffer said.

WSP is currently coordinating the investigation, which also involves police in Tacoma, Port Orchard, Tumwater and Olympia as well as the FBI. Idaho authorities have also received threats from Farzad, said Shaffer, who could not immediately provide more details about those cases.

Information from the Seattle Times archives was used in this report. This is a developing story.