The suspect was shot after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint early Monday morning, police said.

Seattle police fatally shot a suspect following a chase early Monday morning near Ravenna Park.

The shooting was reported at 5:15 a.m. at 5500 26th Ave. N.E., according to the Seattle Fire Department’s 911 log.

Police Detective Mark Jamieson said the incident began with a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. reporting a car prowler in the 6000 block of 34th Avenue Northeast, according to KING-TV. The suspect ran off as officers arrived.

During a pursuit, the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire, but no one was hit, Jamieson said.

The suspect then apparently broke into a home in the 6000 block of 28th Avenue Northeast and stole a vehicle at gunpoint, Jamieson told KING-TV. The suspect drove off, and crashed that vehicle.

Police shot the man as they went to take him into custody, according to preliminary information provided by Jamieson. Officers found him dead inside the vehicle. Jamieson said he did not yet know whether the man had a weapon.

The police spokesman said he had no reports of injuries.

No other details were immediately released.