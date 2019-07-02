One year and one month after Jonathan Pecina bled to death from a stab wound to the neck near Luna Park in West Seattle, Seattle police announced Tuesday that officers had arrested a 25-year-old man they say who was linked to the homicide through DNA found at the crime scene.

According to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter, homicide detectives recently received DNA evidence from the State Patrol Crime Lab linking the suspect to Pecina’s June 2, 2018, slaying near Alki Beach.

The break comes six months after Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette was featured in a first-of-its-kind video produced by the department about the homicide. At the time the video was publicly released in January, DNA submitted to the Crime Lab didn’t produce a “hit” in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national DNA database run by the FBI.

But Nollette said in the video that detectives had a pretty good idea of what happened the night Pecina, 22, was killed. An Atlanta Braves baseball cap, which was photographed on a sidewalk alongside a knife sheath, is believed to have belonged to the killer.

“This case will never go away. We have your DNA. It is in your best interest to contact us immediately,” Nollette, who heads the Seattle Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, says near the end of the three-minute video.

After receiving the suspect’s identity, homicide detectives worked with bicycle officers and members of the Southwest Precinct’s Anti-Crime Team to locate the man, says the blotter post. He was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday at a coffee shop near California Avenue Southwest and Fauntleroy Way Southwest, police said. The man was interviewed and then booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide.