One year and one month after Jonathan Pecina died from a stab wound to the neck near Luna Park in West Seattle, Seattle police announced Tuesday that officers had arrested a 25-year-old man they say was linked to the homicide through DNA found at the crime scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold the man on investigation of second-degree murder and set bail at $500,000, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“DNA doesn’t lie,” Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette, who heads the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, said at a Tuesday media briefing at Seattle police headquarters about the case.

“It was a heinous crime, it was a violent crime,” she said of Pecina’s June 2, 2018 slaying near Alki Beach. “Knowing what we know now, there could be elements of a hate crime.”

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been charged. Prosecutors are expected to charge him Friday.

The suspect, who is apparently homeless, “has been the subject of racially charged violent crimes and incidents before and since the murder of Jonathan Pecina,” a Seattle police officer wrote in the statement of probable cause outlining the police case. The man was arrested Monday in a West Seattle coffee shop.

The suspect is white and Pecina was Hispanic, according to police.

According to Nollette, the men did not know each other before the deadly encounter that was witnessed by people enjoying the spring evening along the West Seattle waterfront.

Based on video-surveillance footage and witness statements, it appeared Pecina and a 19-year-old friend were being followed on the sidewalk by another man who allegedly made racial slurs, the probable-cause statement says. When the man pulled out a knife, Pecina removed his belt and was swinging it when he was stabbed in the neck and fell to the ground, according to the statement.

His friend helped him get across the street and applied pressure to his wound, and first other bystanders, then police officers and medics, attempted to save Pecina, but he bled out on the sidewalk, the statement says. The other man retraced his steps and appeared to quickly leave the area, it says.

The suspect’s arrest comes six months after Nollette was featured in a first-of-its-kind video produced by the department about the homicide. At the time the video was publicly released DNA submitted to the Crime Lab in August didn’t produce a “hit” in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national DNA database run by the FBI.

But Nollette said in the video that detectives had a pretty good idea of what happened the night Pecina, 22, was killed. An Atlanta Braves baseball cap, which was photographed on a sidewalk alongside a knife sheath, is believed to have belonged to the killer.

“This case will never go away. We have your DNA. It is in your best interest to contact us immediately,” Nollette, who heads the Seattle Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, says near the end of the three-minute video.

The probable-cause statement says DNA profiles from three individuals was found on the knife sheath and the “dominant profile” was matched to the 25-year-old during a later, routine search of CODIS.

Court records show the man was ordered to provide his DNA after a conviction for malicious mischief in May 2018 for setting a police patrol car on fire, and again in January, when he was sentenced for felony harassment for threatening a Hispanic man with a knife in Redmond six days after Pecina was killed.

Nollette said police learned of the DNA match on June 25 and detectives set about substantiating the suspect’s physical description based on descriptions provided by witnesses at the homicide scene.

“I hope this brings some sense of closure to the Pecina family,” Nollette said.