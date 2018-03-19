The victims suffered superficial wounds in the March 11 shooting and were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics.

A man suspected of shooting and wounding two employees of a Seattle motel during a confrontation on March 11 has been arrested, police said.

The suspect was arrested Sunday night in Shoreline on outstanding warrants, police said.

The employees were wounded when they confronted a man and woman over the late rent and the high number of visitors to the couple’s room at the motel in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to police. The man fired a handgun toward the employees, who were hit by bullets that ricocheted off the ground, police said.

The man and his girlfriend then ran off.

Police said the victims received superficial wounds and were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics.