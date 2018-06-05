The Pierce County Sheriff's Department have been searching for two suspects since mid-May when the two men were found dead in a Dodge Charger. Both had been shot in the head.
TACOMA — Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting of two men inside a car in University Place last month has been arrested.
The News Tribune of Tacoma reports the man, who has not been identified, is expected to be charged Tuesday in the deaths of 19-year-old Adrian Valencia and 22-year-old Wilberth Acala.
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department have been searching for two suspects since mid-May when the two men were found dead in a Dodge Charger. Both had been shot in the head.
Authorities say that investigators believe the shooting was drug related and involved two shooters. Video surveillance showed two men walking away from the shooting scene in the early morning of May 14.
Most Read Local Stories
- Teen, fatally shot in Seattle park, hoped to become a Marine
- 42,000 pounds of garbage: Seattle quietly cleaning up, clearing out hot spots for people living in vehicles VIEW
- The Soviets’ secret map of Seattle tells a lot about us
- Rescuers find missing Boy Scouts after night near summit of Mount Baker
- Bonney Lake teen missing for weeks is found safe
The second suspect has not been apprehended.