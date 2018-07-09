A 27-year-old man was arrested in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Saturday in connection with the Feb. 7 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, police said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested by homicide detectives and booked into King County Jail, police said. He has not yet been identified by authorities.

Dallas Esparza was shot in the head in South Park on Feb. 7 and died days later at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

An older cousin of Esparza’s told The Seattle Times earlier this year that whoever killed Esparza must have thought he was a gang member, even though he wasn’t.

Charlene Kirkendall, Esparza’s mother, told the Times that Esparza was a happy, generous child who tried to protect her.

Seattle’s assistant police chief for investigations, Marc Garth Green, declined to comment earlier this year about whether the shooting was considered gang-related.

The South Park neighborhood has seen an uptick in shootings in recent years. More than 40 percent of homicide victims across King County in 2017 were under 25 years old.