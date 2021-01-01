Police arrested an 18-year-old man in a hit-and-run that killed a 23-year-old pedestrian on the Montlake Bridge an hour after Seattle rang in the start of 2021.

The suspect was arrested for felony hit-and-run and investigation of DUI on Friday, and he was booked into the King County Jail.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received calls around 1 a.m. from passersby who had seen a man in the bridge’s roadway “swinging around an unknown object and obstructing traffic.” A few minutes later, callers told police the man had been struck by a car and was unresponsive.

Witnesses and Seattle Fire medics tried to save the man’s life, but he was declared dead at the scene near the University of Washington. After callers described the vehicle, police said they found it near the scene, and identified the suspect after contacting the car’s owner.

Detectives said they were pursuing additional charges.