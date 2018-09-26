A woman died after a hit-and-run collision in Everett on September 8. Police say they have now arrested a suspect.

Everett Police have arrested a suspect in a hit and run that left a woman dead on Sept. 8.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast, according to the Everett Police Department. Detectives believe the victim, a woman in her late 50s, was crossing 19th Avenue Southeast when a vehicle hit her, the department said at the time of the collision.

Police found the woman had been hit and killed, but the vehicle that hit her was not on the scene, according to the department. Detectives believed the vehicle was a red SUV, the department said.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers arrested a man in possession of a vehicle that fit the description, Everett Police said in a news release Wednesday. Officers found the man in the parking lot of an Arlington 7-Eleven, according to the release. The man was arrested on probable cause for felony hit and run and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, the department said.