Homicide detectives Monday arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the killing of Robert Baker, the brother of football star Budda Baker.

The suspect was arrested Monday in Shoreline and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of murder, according to a Seattle police news release.

A police spokesman said he had no more information about the arrest.

Robert Baker, 29, was killed on April 22 after reports of gunfire in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood at about 1:45 a.m., as bars were closing.

Officers found a man lying in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue Northwest, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Baker died on his way to the hospital, according to police.

Budda Baker starred as a safety for the University of Washington football team. He now plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

In social-media posts after the shooting, Budda Baker thanked people for their support and requested respect and privacy for his family “during this extremely difficult time at the passing of our dearly beloved son, brother and husband, Robert Baker.”

“Love you, brother,” Budda Baker signed an Instagram post.