Detectives learned Tuesday that the victim had died from his injuries, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
King County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a man for the shooting death of a 56-year-old man found on a road in Burien.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 45-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of second-degree murder.
A motorist heard a gunshot and found the victim around 1 a.m. Sunday lying on the shoulder of the road. He was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office said detectives learned Tuesday that the victim had died from his injuries.
Most Read Local Stories
- Illegal ‘gingerbread house’ in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest stocked with food, bedding — and child porn
- ‘This is now a crime scene’: Trail steward recalls finding illegal ‘gingerbread house’ filled with child porn
- Getting clearer all the time: City should ban cars from South Lake Union | Danny Westneat
- Spring has sprung, but winter-like weather will return — so here are some Seattle weather jokes to lighten the mood
- Why Sound Transit doesn’t want you walking down a stalled escalator