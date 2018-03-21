Detectives learned Tuesday that the victim had died from his injuries, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

King County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a man for the shooting death of a 56-year-old man found on a road in Burien.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 45-year-old man has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of second-degree murder.

A motorist heard a gunshot and found the victim around 1 a.m. Sunday lying on the shoulder of the road. He was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.

